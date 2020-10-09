Join or Sign In

Girls & boys learning abc with educational games for iOS

By Naphat Kanana

Developer's Description

By Naphat Kanana

Girls and boys leaning abc with educational games combines six very useful games for youngsters.

This game is for kids; Read ABC, A to Z , letters, Phonics, animal and voices is a nice and fun way to teach.

Teacher who that designed and developed for 3, 4, 5, 6 years old preschool children.

The boys and girls will love this game, your children will love and a long time to funny with them.

Easy to play, Your child can play everywhere if he wants.

The game not only make your child is funny, them have a motivate and effect reward for help that children to success of IQ & EQ development.

Download today for free! and funny to play!

Game UI assets designed to fit both smartphones and tablets.

The Learning Educational's games of on the set include:

I. Read A to Z

1.Letters ;

2.Phonics ;

3.Animal ;

II. Learn to Write

1.Learn To Write ;

2.Fill Color ;

III. Pattern

1.Dots to dots ;

2.Sequences ;

IV. Find Correct Image

V. Puzzle

Vi Quiz ?

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

