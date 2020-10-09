Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Girls and boys leaning abc with educational games combines six very useful games for youngsters.
This game is for kids; Read ABC, A to Z , letters, Phonics, animal and voices is a nice and fun way to teach.
Teacher who that designed and developed for 3, 4, 5, 6 years old preschool children.
The boys and girls will love this game, your children will love and a long time to funny with them.
Easy to play, Your child can play everywhere if he wants.
The game not only make your child is funny, them have a motivate and effect reward for help that children to success of IQ & EQ development.
Download today for free! and funny to play!
Game UI assets designed to fit both smartphones and tablets.
The Learning Educational's games of on the set include:
I. Read A to Z
1.Letters ;
2.Phonics ;
3.Animal ;
II. Learn to Write
1.Learn To Write ;
2.Fill Color ;
III. Pattern
1.Dots to dots ;
2.Sequences ;
IV. Find Correct Image
V. Puzzle
Vi Quiz ?