Girls & Guys - Idle Game for iOS

By Amrita Studio Free

Who of us would not like a little dream and at least for a day become part of a fantasy prestige hotel.

Features of the free Girls&Guys

Our game Girls&Guys is perfect for fans of virtual world, dynamic, bright, but at the same time simple and understandable clicker games. All actions take place in a virtual hotel in city, where you first get to know the hero - hostess, and then help them upgrade the hotel spending virtual money, buying new tiles, dash board and so on.

You can look them with various gifts by tapping - teddy bears, champagne, clothes and other things, hearts or photos just for a click. You can also get to know each girl and guys better, because they all have their own story. Get to know the girl and guysbetter and decide which one you like best and with whom would you like to start a close conversation. Everything is like in real life!

What's new in version 1.65

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.65

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 9
Downloads Last Week 0
