Giraffe and Me is an educational application aimed to help children and adults a like learn about this amazing creature! Explore the anatomy of a giraffe using the 3D model and fact sheets. Read through fact cards that describe some of the amazing traits of this incredible animal. We hope using this app will give you an appreciation for this amazing creature!