Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Gifted & Talented: Test Prep for iOS

By Rividian Free

Developer's Description

By Rividian

This app is designed to help your kids reach 99th percentile on some of the most crucial cognitive tests for children: NYC Gifted & Talented Exam, OSLAT, NNAT. etc. Practice makes perfect!

And while similar test prep tools offer only a deterministic finite number of practice questions, which soon become dull and repetitive for your kids, our app uses adaptive algorithm to randomly generate variants of questions and answer sets, thereby offering a near-infinite number of practices!

Other features include:

1-click "Quick Start" to jump right in to a practice set.

Correct answer is indicated with each incorrect answer to help your kids learn from their mistakes.

Two different test modes: Jigsaw vs. 3x3 pattern search.

Question design and color palette that match official tests as closely as possible.

Customize practice sessions as needed, by test type, number of questions, difficulty, etc.

Every practice session is recorded so you can monitor your kid's progress.

Colorful, cartoonish UI and sound effects to keep young children engaged.

Regular updates to expand test bank (in-app purchase required).

As of the initial release, this app does not contain verbal portions of above tests. But we are hard at work to add these, and other features, in future releases, which will be freely available when you update.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.1

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.7.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now