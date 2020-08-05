This app is designed to help your kids reach 99th percentile on some of the most crucial cognitive tests for children: NYC Gifted & Talented Exam, OSLAT, NNAT. etc. Practice makes perfect!

And while similar test prep tools offer only a deterministic finite number of practice questions, which soon become dull and repetitive for your kids, our app uses adaptive algorithm to randomly generate variants of questions and answer sets, thereby offering a near-infinite number of practices!

Other features include:

1-click "Quick Start" to jump right in to a practice set.

Correct answer is indicated with each incorrect answer to help your kids learn from their mistakes.

Two different test modes: Jigsaw vs. 3x3 pattern search.

Question design and color palette that match official tests as closely as possible.

Customize practice sessions as needed, by test type, number of questions, difficulty, etc.

Every practice session is recorded so you can monitor your kid's progress.

Colorful, cartoonish UI and sound effects to keep young children engaged.

Regular updates to expand test bank (in-app purchase required).

As of the initial release, this app does not contain verbal portions of above tests. But we are hard at work to add these, and other features, in future releases, which will be freely available when you update.