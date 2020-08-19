Giftata helps you discover popular and trending products for yourself and others.

Giftata DOES NOT CONTAIN 'sponsored' products, ads / paid promotions, fake reviews, or biased recommendations. Every product in the Giftata app has been recommended by a real person.

Giftata surveys users to discover the most loved products, and they are in our app regardless of whether we earn any kind of commission promoting them, so now you can bring joy to the people you care about.

Main benefits and features:

Privacy and Security First - Giftata NEVER sells your data, and you can sign in using Apple to hide your email

Add as many birthdays, anniversaries, bridal showers, weddings, and other special occasions as you would like - Giftata syncs with your calendar to import only the important dates

A completely ad-free experience

Large & growing database of popular and well-reviewed products that make great gifts

Save your friends and family to automatically receive reminders when it's time to purchase a gift

Browse trending and popular products, maybe it's time to treat yourself

View the calendar to help budget and plan ahead for special occasions

Use the application to find and order gifts at the best price for all of your loved ones!

Amazon

Best Buy

Ticket Network

Bloomscape

Disney

and many more!

*We're constantly adding and improving gift recommendations based on our research and what real people want*

Discover more at https://www.giftata.com/

Email info@giftata.com for support