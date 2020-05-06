The Giftems match 3 puzzle game complements the new Jakks Pacific Giftems toy line available at major retailers.

The Giftems puzzle app features a fast-paced Match 3+ style puzzle game where you connect 3 or more matching Giftems box to eliminate them. The more you connect, the more points youll get! Giftems characters each have unique skills that can help increase your score. Build up their power and then tap them to use their skills! Use your earned coins to collect all the Giftems dolls. Daily Challenges, Bonus Items and Premium Characters all help you earn more!

Features:

- Connect 3 or more of the same Giftems boxes to eliminate them.

- The more Giftems you connect, the more points youll get!

- Collect and play up to 40 different Giftems doll characters with more to come!

- Each doll has several special skills to help you during your game

- Daily Challenges, Bonus Items, & Premium Characters help to increase your score!

- Beautiful 3D dolls and custom backgrounds based on the city you choose

- Share your images and scores on Facebook, Twitter, Email or Text!

- Connect with your Game Center friends and see who has the highest weekly score.

Please note this app contains social media links to connect with others and in-app purchases that cost real money.

Requires iOS 8.0 or later, Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

Whats New in version 5.0

Gift ems has a new update! Expand your collection with new and exciting dolls and locations! For a limited time, celebrate the season by finding the surprise Halloween skills and costumes!...

Added new features:

- 10 new dolls

- 5 new background locations

- 3 exciting new power up skills

- Seasonal Halloween skills and costumes

Performance optimizations and bug fixes