Gianni Mazia's on Main for Android

By Mobile Marketing Solutions of WNY Inc.

Developer's Description

By Mobile Marketing Solutions of WNY Inc.

You have loved our pizza, wings, subs & salads for 20 years. We are now a Full Service, Family Friendly Restaurant at our new location: 10325 Main Street, Clarence, NY, next to the Clarence Fire Hall.

Come and join us for lunch or dinner in our relaxing environment. Have a seat at the bar with some friends and watch sports. Or Plan your next birthday with us!

Homemade Spaghetti and Meatballs; Lasagna; Chicken Florentine, Alfredo Sauce, Homemade Italian Sausage, Penne Broccoli and Chicken; Huge Calzones; Fajitas; Burritos; Friday Beer Battered Fish Fry; Desserts; and MORE

Wood-Fired Brick-Oven-Pizza, Stuffed Banana Peppers, Bar-B-Que Wings, Wood-Fired Gnocchi Parm, and MORE

New Lunch Menu features GIANT sandwiches on homemade bread. Soups, Chili (seasonal) and Homemade Beans and Greens. Check Out our $6.25 Lunch Combos and our famous Ranchburger with Fresh Cut French Fries.

Party/Meeting Room for 35, Beer, Wine and Full Bar. Five Large Screen Televisions for Sporting Events.

Dine In or Take Out. We deliver and Cater. Open 7 Days a Week

Our App includes Paperless Coupons, Loyalty Cards, Specials and many other items of interest. Also finds our modern, easy to use online ordering system for pick up and delivery. Please be sure to turn on Push Notification to receive timed offers of interest. Enjoy!

