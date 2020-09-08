Ghoul's Cave is a free-to-play strategy game like no other, packed with power-ups and card packs to protect your cave and support gatherers, inspired by one of the episodes of the famous Saudi Japanese anime series Future's Folktales. Will you succeed as the Ghoul in protecting your cave?

Start your adventure by capturing thieves using the ghoul's powers up while helping gatherers collect herbs through various strategic cards that will pop up from your deck.