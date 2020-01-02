X

Ghost Sounds - Horror & Scary Ringtones for Android

By Awan Project Free

Developer's Description

By Awan Project

Ghost Sounds Collections - Free Horror and Scary Ringtones (100% Full Offline). Available with 100+ various horror voices. You can use it to prank and scare your friends or just for fun in Helloween theme.

This apps featured hundred ghost sounds. You can play this apps anytime and anywhere, full offline without internet connection.

Apps design is dark, The navigation is simple and so easy to use. You can use this apps for free to hear Horror and scary ringtones in offline mode.

Features you get in this apps :

* 100% Offline

* Clear and High Quality Audio (HQ)

* Tap to play sound

* Various 100+ horror ringtones

* Scary, laugh, scream & creepy sounds

* Set as Ringtones

* Dark Background and Design

* Simple Navigation

* Full Audio Playlist (Offline)

Hopefully this Ghost Sounds application can be useful. This Apps is 'must-have' apps to prank your friends in Helloween, dare yourself to listen it all!!!

Don't forget to support us by give review and rating in this apps.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.5

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 4.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
