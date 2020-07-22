Get up and stretch and walk for a moment. this is a work break reminder. sitting down continuously on your workstation /couch/ chair is killing your backbone and your body. So stand up my friend stretch your body and take a stroll across for few seconds. this will rejuvenate your body, bones, muscles and your mind. You will become more active and your overall productivity and efficiency will increase.

Free and fully functional! It comes with one alarm.

Completely customizable to your work schedule. Set it and forget it.

Limit alarms to your office location so it doesn't bug you when you go out to lunch.

Interactive notifications, acknowledge the alarm from the lock screen.