Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Getup & Stretch for iOS

By Magostech Information System Free

Developer's Description

By Magostech Information System

Get up and stretch and walk for a moment. this is a work break reminder. sitting down continuously on your workstation /couch/ chair is killing your backbone and your body. So stand up my friend stretch your body and take a stroll across for few seconds. this will rejuvenate your body, bones, muscles and your mind. You will become more active and your overall productivity and efficiency will increase.

Free and fully functional! It comes with one alarm.

Completely customizable to your work schedule. Set it and forget it.

Limit alarms to your office location so it doesn't bug you when you go out to lunch.

Interactive notifications, acknowledge the alarm from the lock screen.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now