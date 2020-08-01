Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Getlive(Online Crane Game) for Android

By GetLive Head Office Free

A real crane game you can play with your smartphone!

How to take! 12 models 200 booths are in operation! UFO 7, Crena, Suite Land etc.

It is the Android version of online crane game "Getlive"!

It is possible to play with LTE (4G), but Wi-Fi environment is recommended.

/ You can enjoy comfortable play with clean and clear video delivery.

/ Over 200 booths, we have a variety of items available!

Operating environment

Andoroid 6.0 and above

[Communication environment]

LTE (4 G) / Wi-Fi environment

* Because we are doing video distribution in real time, operation from the place where the communication environment is unstable, there is a possibility of delay etc.

notes

* Please be sure to check "Terms of use" and "Points of use agreement" before using.

* The possession of multiple accounts is basically prohibited.

i catch online official website

https://www.get-live.net

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.3

General

Release August 1, 2020
Date Added August 1, 2020
Version 2.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

