GetAFix features

Estimates

Calculates estimated amount & time. Records car condition, services offered & complaints. Takes pictures & visually represents scratches, Take customer signature on your tablet. Post Estimate, you can send a detailed estimate report to the customer by Email and SMS.

Jobs

Manage the job card workflow, spare part request, Supply, Take before & after pictures of spare parts replace, barcode scanning.

Invoices

Generate invoices with various tax methods across the globe. Incorporate discounts in percentage or amount. Send Invoice PDF copy to customers.

Notifications

SMS/Whatsapp/Email notifications can be sent when a customer report is available for viewing on the progress of job status.

Service record history

View automobile service record history, you can view across different garages with in your network.

Single view customer data

Customer data across a group of franchises/workshops need to be maintained only once.

Customer Reports

Estimate report and invoice can be sent to the clients email ID or customer app automatically.

Customer retention

Bulk SMS/Whatsapp/Email facility helps communicate offers and discounts to existing customers.

Inventory Management

Manage inventory of all your spare parts, Provide alerts when stock hitting the pre-defined reorder level, danger level. ABC Analysis

Procurement Management

State-of-the-art procurement management instantly tell you who is your best vendor. Tells you instant margin , You can create purchase order, purchase inward, parts return, debit note, approval process.

Accounting

GetAFix has complete single entry accounting system best fit for AUTOMOTIVE WORKSHOP. You can enter petty cash expenses, voucher entries, bank book, cash book, day book, monthly profit and loss statement, outstanding receivables/payables, reconciliation, Age-wise analysis and many more.

Appointment Booking

As we all know that bringing back customer regularly is the most challenging aspects of any workshop. Considering this pain point we have built fully automated appoint booking system will alert front desk users pro-actively. GetAFix appoint booking module will show recently service remainder sent customers, open booking, no shows, dormant customers etc

Migrate your old data

We provide a simple Excel-based template for you to provide the data from your existing system. We upload the same @ free of cost.

Multi-lingual Multi-Currency and Multi-taxation support

GetAFix supports multiple languages and helps localize to a region. All customer facing reports(estimates/invoices/service remainders)will in your preferred language. Also supports your country taxation invoice.

Flexible to customize

Entire GetAFix application is configurable to your needs. You can customize parameters for services offered, automobile condition, automobile models. customer common complaints.

GetAFix India number 1 fast growing cloud based multi-brand car garage services software solution

GetAFix is available as a subscription based on your requirements via suitable packages as listed on the website.

Get a fix is easy to implement, it comes with a accelerator pack ensures you are up and running with the app in under 20 minutes. If your business falls in the automotive aftermarket service or repair industry you should have GETAFIX.