Do you play FORTNITE ?

Do you want to Calculate V-bucks (VBX) and test your knowledge with true false quiz?

Say Hello to the new Best Free V bucks calculator and quiz for fortnite Games.

Welcome Fortnite players to this free application of -Get new free V bucks & Battle Pass calc 2020 for fortnite- it's a free VBX tool counter which he will help fortnite fans to easily count their daily free v bucks.

Get new free v-bucks 2020 it does NOT provide free v bucks generator or free v bucks collector and it won't give you free v bucks codes. so please understand this and expect nothing more than counting and also testing your knowledge with the real true false quiz and also you can share your result with your friends and that way you can have a good challenge

Free V bucks Counter is a free v bucks calculation guide and does NOT provide game hacks, v bucks generator, v bucks collector or any other illegal product related to fortnite.

Main features :

- It's a powerful v bucks converter for v bucks

- Easy to calculate

- Quick Quiz To Test Knowledge about fortnite

- Share quiz and count results with your friends

- Counter V bucks/ Exchange $

- Daily free v bucks counts

- 100% safe calculator

- This app is very simple to use

- and much more coming...

Please remember that this app is just a free VBX calculator app and also quiz to count your daily free v bucks and to test your knowledge on games

that it does NOT contain a v bucks generator free or a free v bucks collector and it doesn't show you how to get free v bucks easy.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

DISCLAIMER :

The name, logo, and information provided by the application used in accordance with the guidelines indicated in:

https://www.epicgames.com/site/en-US/fan-art-policy

__________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a complementary application. This application is not affiliated in any way with Epic Games. This app has been designed as a free V Bucks counter tool to help fortnite players and fans and it's NOT Contain any Games hacks, free v-bucks generator or free v-bucks glitch or anything illegal other related product.

Our Privacy Policy :https://sites.google.com/view/privacy-policy-vbx