Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Gestational Age (baby's age) for Android

By Daniel Correia $0.99

Developer's Description

By Daniel Correia

Gestational Age is simply the fastest application for this purpose. With only SIX TOUCHES the result appears. The application is very flexible and is perfect for anyone who needs to get the data quickly!

Unlike other applications with the same purpose that require opening multiple screens and require many touches, the Gestational Age (baby's age) can show the same result, with the difference to be much, much faster!

Simplicity, speed and convenience were the principles that guided the creation of this application. Enjoy!

Calculate the current gestational age from the date of the last menstrual period or from the fetal ultrasound biometry. Furthermore the application displays the expected due date.

Application can be moved to SD Card!

Please, leave a comment if it helped you!

Keywords:

gynecology, obstetrics, fetal, calculator, pregnancy, gestation, pregnant, pregtool

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now