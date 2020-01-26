X

Gero: Bioage & Healthy Habits for iOS

By Gero Free

Gero is a free research app that helps you build a healthier lifestyle for a longer life.

Gero analyses the data from Apple Health to calculate your biological age and predict your healthspan on a daily basis. We leverage the latest scientific achievements (https://gero.ai/publications) and advanced machine learning to help you identify habits that work best.

You will be invited to choose a healthy habit and stick to it for a while. To keep you motivated, the app will remind you to track your progress every day. Our Longevity AI will then determine whether your bioage and predicted healthspan was affected. You decide if the habit works right for you!

- Connect Apple Health to find out your bioage and healthy life expectancy (healthspan)

- Receive daily estimates and analytics

- Choose a healthy habit and see whether it benefits you

- Live healthier for longer!

If you have any suggestions, questions or concerns, contact us: support@gero.ai

Lets hack aging!

More about Gero: https://gero.ai

What's new in version 2.5.0

