This app allows users to engage with the Georgia Tech Hotel & CC using various exciting features

Overlooking the vibrant streets of Midtown Atlanta, the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center provides the ultimate place to meet, connect and relax.

Host your next corporate or social gathering at Atlantas premier event facility. Designed to exceed the expectations of todays professionals, our technology enhanced conference center features 21,000 square feet of versatile meeting and conference space spread across 23 rooms.

Chic, modern and always comfortable, each of our 252 guestrooms and suites epitomizes the trendy style of Midtown Atlanta. Rich wood finishings compliment the cool, contemporary dcor found throughout the rooms. Tackle last-minute projects using our free wireless high speed Internet connection in guest rooms or sink into a plush bed and enjoy your favorite shows on a high-definition LCD TV.

Grab an invigorating workout at our fitness center, which features cardio equipment and weight machines, or swim a few laps in our indoor pool. Savor an eclectic mix of world cuisine at our Conference Dining Room or drop by the Club Room and watch your favorite sport in a relaxed pub-style atmosphere while shooting a game of pool. You can also enjoy your favorite beverage at our sleek lobby bar.

Located on the Georgia Tech campus in Technology Square the heart of Midtown Atlantas thriving retail neighborhood were only moments from the citys best restaurants, coolest shops and most fascinating attractions . Visit the High Museum of Art, the Fox Theatre, explore the Georgia Aquarium or stroll through Midtown Atlanta.

Take comfort in knowing that the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center follows stringent environmentally responsible practices, including water and energy saving programs, recycling, use of recycled paper, and biodegradable cleaning products.

Contact the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center to learn more about the exceptional meeting venues and accommodations we provide.