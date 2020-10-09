Join or Sign In

George & the Ice Cream Castle for iOS

By Charlie and Wolf $2.99

Developer's Description

By Charlie and Wolf

George and the Ice Cream Castle is an interactive story that is told through rich animations, wonderful voiceovers and vocal sound effects. Full of adventure, games and activities, Georges story introduces children to yummy healthy food.

WHAT'S THE STORY?

George goes on an exciting adventure through his magical fridge into Yumyumland.

It is King Baboos birthday, but the Ice Cream Machine is broken! No ice cream means NO birthday party! With a mixing spoon and magic flying hat, can you help George get to the castle and fix the Ice Cream machine in time for the party?

WHO IS GEORGE?

George is a role model for kids, small and big! He encourages us all to try food that is nutritious, yet ever so delicious. We hope your family can transform the kitchen into a magical adventure, just like the Ice Cream Castle!

THE AIM OF THE APP IS:

* To encourage children to make ice cream at home with healthy ingredients, providing an easy to make alternative to their favourite treat.

* To educate children about real food that is made at home and doesnt come straight from a packet.

* To entertain children with fun relatable characters, an imaginative adventure, rewarding activities, bright colours and awesome sounds!

FEATURES:

* Based on the book by Jessica Shepherd & Spencer Walker.

* Beautifully illustrated & animated by Bryony James.

* All music & sound effects created using only beatboxing vocals & a guitar by Duke Official.

* Adam Garcia, Australian actor, singer & dancer brings the app to life with wonderful character voiceovers.

* Hundreds of interactive touch-points.

* Navigation map, just in case you loose your spot!

* Paw print to help you find things you might have missed!

* Encouraging language & clear audio instructions.

* 4 yummy recipes by Madeleine Shaw.

* Counting activities.

* Puzzle with 3 levels of difficulty & 3 pictures to choose from.

* Can you find the fruit on the castle?

* Follow the steps to fix the ice cream machine.

* Decorate ice cream!

* Have fun at King Baboos birthday party! Unwrap presents, light the candles & play the Monkey Marching Band instruments.

STAY CONNECTED:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/charlieandwolf

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram: @charlieandwolf

CONTACT US:

For any technical issues, please email us at hello@charlieandwolf.com or via our website www.charlieandwolf.com.

We hope you and your little ones enjoy Georges adventure through the fridge!

Please SHARE YOUR REVIEW!

Scrumptiously yours,

Charlie & Wolf

