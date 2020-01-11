The OnSource InspectorPro for Property Insurance app by Genpact simplifies completing property claim estimations allowing inspectors to capture and record even complex room measurements in a just a few minutes. This innovative solution is integrated with the latest Apple ARkit, and combines the power of the Genpact Platform with the speed and accuracy of the InspectorPro app an augmented reality mobile app that makes it simple to complete property inspections quicker than ever.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.