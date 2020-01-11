X

Genpact InspectorPro 2.0 for iOS

By OnSource LLC Free

Developer's Description

By OnSource LLC

The OnSource InspectorPro for Property Insurance app by Genpact simplifies completing property claim estimations allowing inspectors to capture and record even complex room measurements in a just a few minutes. This innovative solution is integrated with the latest Apple ARkit, and combines the power of the Genpact Platform with the speed and accuracy of the InspectorPro app an augmented reality mobile app that makes it simple to complete property inspections quicker than ever.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.1

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 2.9.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
