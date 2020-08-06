Join or Sign In

Genoplan's Genetic Analysis for Android

By Genoplan Japan

Developer's Description

By Genoplan Japan

Services provided by Genoplan

[Analyze genetic & non-genetic factors at once]

Analyze contributions of inherited genetic factors and non-genetic factors from lifestyle, at the same time.

[Apply up-to-date information]

Collect big data from new research information to provide accurate analysis results.

[Easy to understand Genoplan reports]

With all-new Genoplan reports, you can see your genetic analysis results at a glance.

[Helpful Curations]

Provide helpful curations to manage your health in everyday life.

Do not worry if your genetic analysis results are below your expectations. You can improve lifestyle through useful information provided by Genoplan.

If you wish to adjust your lifestyle based on genetic information and manage your health, visit Genoplan at anytime.

version 6.0.5

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 6.0.5

Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
