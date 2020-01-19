Learning all of the names, purposes, and set-up procedures for surgical instruments can be a daunting task, but with SURGICAL INSTRUMENTATION: AN INTERACTIVE APPROACH, its easier than ever before.

Surgical instruments include a wide variety of items and require a range of supporting tools and supplies. Surgical tools include chisels and elevators for removing or prying up bone fragments or teeth, otoscopes and laryngeal mirrors for visual inspection of ear, nose and throat, punches for performing biopsies, and extractors for removing blemishes. Some tools are for retracting, such as skin hooks, or clamping, while others are for cutting such as scissors & shears. Incisions or wounds may be closed using needles, suture, and needle holders or using staplers. Surgical supplies include items such as scalpel blades for cutting and specula for use with an otoscope, as well as protective disposable apparel such as gloves, masks and hair coverings, anti-fog eyewear, and smocks. Supplies may be used in large volumes and are available in case quantities, as well as individually. When choosing surgical instruments, consider product compatibility for equipment, tools, and supplies.

Surgical Instruments, Supplies & Tools

With hundreds of detailed, full-color photographs of common surgical instruments, Surgical Instrumentation: An Interactive Approach, 3rd Edition helps you learn the identification, purpose, and set up of instruments for surgical procedures. Written for surgical technologists by a surgical technologist, it offers a level of visual clarity and realism unmatched by any other surgical instrument app. Many photos include close-up views of the instrument tip, so you can quickly discern differences between instruments. Interactive resources on Evolve allow you to view 360-degree rotations of more than 100 instruments. Also included are flash cards, timed memory exercises, Mayo stands, back-table set ups, quizzes, and instrument sets for common procedures in various surgical specialties.

Key Features

Over 660 full-color, high-quality photographs help you to learn the most common surgical instruments for all surgical procedures.

Close-up photos of instruments show the details of each tip and demonstrating variations to make it easier to identify each surgical instrument.

Consistent, clear, and concise instrument monographs include the name, common name, category, use (type of surgery and where on the body), cautions relating to safety or patient care, and other details such as regional name variations.

Student resources on Evolve include all of the images from the text, additional 360-degree views and close-ups of over 100 instruments, animations of large and small fragment sets, and timed recall exercises for practice in learning instruments.

Chapter quizzes on Evolve help you master the various instruments used in general and speciality surgeries.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Surgical Instruments

2. Basic Instruments

3. General Instruments

4. Laparoscopic Instruments

5. Robotic Instruments

6. Obstetrics and Gynecologic Instruments

7. Genitourinary Instruments

8. Ophthalmic Instruments

9. Otorhinolaryngology Instruments

10. Oral Instruments

11. Plastic and Reconstructive Instruments

12. Orthopedic Instruments

13. Neurosurgical Instruments

14. Cardiovascular Thoracic Instruments

15. NEW! Mayo Stand and Back-Table Setups

More than 800 instruments and tips associated with official names, common nicknames, and descriptions of instrument features, categories, and uses:

Common types of clamping, grasping, cutting, and retracting instruments.

Instruments for specialized procedures (such as bowel, thyroid or breast surgery).

Cutting loops, and the parts that make up cytoscopes and resectoscopes.

Orthopedic drills and saw blades.

Instruments used in microscopic and endoscopic surgery.

Organization based on surgical specialties.

Surgical Sessions provide chapter review questions and critical thinking scenarios.