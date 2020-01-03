The best crypto portfolio tracker does the work for you. Gem automatically syncs all your crypto exchange accounts in one place in real-time, all the time. And its completely free. Connect once and youre done.

Investing in cryptocurrency is exciting. But tracking your portfolio across multiple exchanges is a chore. Gem puts the fun back in crypto portfolio tracking even in a bear market. Because we have unicorns, and life's better in Unicorn Mode. > always.

TRACK YOUR CRYPTO ALL IN ONE PLACE

See your Bitcoin and crypto net worth in real-time with Gems crypto portfolio tracker. Automatically sync your accounts from more than 20 cryptocurrency exchanges so your crypto portfolio is always up-to-date. Or add transactions manually to get a unified view of your crypto investments. Gem takes the guesswork out of calculating your crypto net worth.

INTEGRATION WITH 20+ CRYPTO EXCHANGES - CONNECT ONCE AND YOURE DONE!

Gem automatically tracks your balances, trade activity, and holdings on all of your crypto exchange accounts, so you don't have to. Integrated crypto exchanges include: Bibox, Binance, Bitfinex, Bitflyer, Bitmex, Bitstamp, Bittrex, CEX.io, Coinbase, Coinbase Pro (GDAX), Coinbene, Coinone, Exmo, Gate.io, Gemini, Hitbtc, Huobi, Kraken, KuCoin, Livecoin, Poloniex, and Yobit with more of your favorites being added.

WATCH PRICES FOR YOUR FAVORITE COINS

Get current and historical price charts for all major crypto tokens, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), EOS (EOS), Stellar (XLM), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), Cardano (ADA), Monero (XMR), and thousands more.

DISCOVER AND LEARN ABOUT MORE THAN 2,000 CRYPTO ASSETS

Read up on thousands of crypto assets before investing, with simple summaries, whitepapers and more. Follow your favorite cryptocurrency tokens to stay up to date.

DESIGNED FOR CRYPTO NEWBIES AND EXPERTS ALIKE

Whether you're brand-new to cryptocurrency, or you've got a whole crypto portfolio to manage, Gem's simple and intuitive design gives you confidence in your investments, and gives your brain a rest.

MORE UNICORNS THAN ANY OTHER CRYPTO PORTFOLIO TRACKER

And last, but not least, meet Gemma, our crypto unicorn Because who doesn't love unicorns? She makes crypto investing magical!

Founded in 2013, Gem's crypto portfolio tracker is designed by one the most experienced teams in cryptocurrency.

MEET THE GEM TEAM

