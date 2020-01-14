Now you can have the power of Geek'd Con in the palm of your hand with The Geek'd Con mobile app! You'll be able to get guest announcements sent straight to your device. You can also get updates on tickets, find show info and all the geek news you need. Vendors can also find info and sign up through the app.

Key Features:

Push notification for breaking news, announcements, contests and more

Read the latest geek news, watch videos, view photo galleries & listen to audio content

Submit Photos/Videos directly from the app

Do not disturb modes for alerts (weekend and after hours)

Save articles for reading later (supports offline viewing)

Features full multi-tasking with background audio and controls

Share the latest news via Facebook & Twitter

This is the first version of the Geek'd Con app with many more features planned. Please share your feedback from within the app by clicking the 'Send App Feedback' link in the menu.