Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Gay Chat App & Gay Dating App for Android

By rpd apps Free

Developer's Description

By rpd apps

gay chat is a gay chat and gay dating app, gay chat allows you to date cute gay guys from around the world!

gay chat is the worlds best mobile social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect. Chat and meet up with interesting people for free

Join the world's most exciting gay social network to date chat and meet guys & men. With more free options than any other gay dating app, gay chat is the best way to meet new people & friends and have meaningful or more casual encounters. Get the free gay chat App now and chat with lots of gay guys nearby and worldwide. Create your profile and start chatting within minutes!

Chatting dating and meeting up has never been easier! Come and join gay chat where we have the hottest and sexiest gay and bisexual guys no matter what you are into: twink, daddy, bear or jock.You will be able to also find whatever you are looking for

Gay Chat is a Free Live Chatting Group Messaging Dating App.

In This Group You Can Easily Join Via Your Personal Details Like Name, Age, Location or Also Can Log In with Your account.

Indian Gay Chat App Is A Free Live Chat App Where You Can Meet Daily New Friends.

In Gay Chat App You Will Find Groups Where You Can Open Chat with All Users Free and Also Can Send Private Messages Absolutely Free.

Gay Chat App A Group Live Chat App where You will Meet Daily New Gay Guys For Live Chat.

Create Your Personal Profile on Gay Chat and start receiving unlimited messages from singles and Also From Married Couples.

You can Register and become a member. It's completely FREE.

In Gay Chat App You Can Follow Any Member Of App And When The Member Update On His Profile Something You Will Get Notification Of That.

In Gay Chat App You Can Set Your Privacy Of Private Chats, Notifications and Comments From Your Profile.

This Is A Social Communication Free Live Chat app So You Will Get On This App New Peoples To Live Chat for Meet Date

See people nearby based on your location

Chat and share private photos

Filter your search to find what you want

Customize your profile to share more about yourself

Star your favorites and block others

Report people easily and safely

More ways to quickly find what you're looking for

More ways to chat with people around the world

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.9

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 9.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now