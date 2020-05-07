Gautama Buddha(Buddhism) Gautama Buddha Says: The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, nor to worry about the future, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly . Born in Nepal in the 6th century B.C., Buddha was a spiritual leader and teacher whose life serves as the foundation of the Buddhist religion. According to the most widely known story of his life, after experimenting with different teachings for years, and finding none of them acceptable, Gautama spent a fateful night in deep meditation. During his meditation, all of the answers he had been seeking became clear, and achieved full awareness, thereby becoming Buddha. Buddha is a buddhism application containing up to 36 s, along with many beautiful Buddha images, Bodhisattvas images, Gautama Buddha Daily brings the wisdom of Buddha to you in a form of Mobile App, wake up every day, with Gautama Buddha's Spiritual wisdom, starting today. Buddhism is not learning about strange beliefs from faraway lands. It is about looking at and thinking about our own lives. It shows us how to understand ourselves and how to cope with our daily problems using Buddha's Teachings. In this guide we will be learning about Buddha's beliefs, Buddha's Teachings, & the Buddhists way of meditation.

- Origins of Buddhism

- Buddha's Teaching

- Buddhist Beliefs

- Birth and Karma

- Buddhist Ethics

- Buddhist Meditation

- Buddhism & Purpose

The purpose of Buddha's teachings is to show you the nature of the human mind, your human potential and how you can develop further. Moreover, this method does not emphasise blind belief in, rather than understanding of, metaphysical processes. However, whether you are religious or non- religious, or a believer or a non-believer, the important thing is to know the nature of your own mind.

Shakyamuni Buddha . (Gautama Buddha)

Om Mani Padme Hum .

Amitabha Buddha .

Medicine Buddha .

Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva .

Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva .

Maitreya Buddha .

Cundi Bodhisattva .

Manjushri Buddha .

Samantabhadra Bodhisattva .

Mahasthamaprapta Bodhisattva .

Heart Sutra .

Namo Tassa Bhagavato Arahato Samma Sambuddhassa .

Vairocana Buddha .

Nam Myoho Renge Kyo .

Nilakantha Dharani .

Green Tara Bodhisattva .

White Tara Bodhisattva .

Vajrasattva Bodhisattva .

Vajradhara Buddha .

Vajrapani Bodhisattva .

The Dharani of Sri Devi .

Acala Vidyaraja .

Ratnasambhava Buddha .

Akshobhhya Buddha .

Amoghasiddhi Buddha .

Akasagarbha Bodhisattva .

Ushnisha Sitatapatra .

Cintamani Cakra Dharani .

Maha Kala Dharmapala.

Green Jambhala/Dzambhala .

White Jambhala/Dzambhala .

Yellow Jambhala/Dzambhala .

Red Jambhala/Dzambhala .

Black Jambhala/Dzambhala .

Vajra Guru .