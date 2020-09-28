Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Gateau - Wedding Cake Decorating App & Planner for Android

By Pearson Software Free

Developer's Description

By Pearson Software

Join thousands of professional bakers and design beautiful wedding cakes that will impress your clients using the most sophisticated cake decorating app available.

We want to empower you to achieve the best cake designs for your clients or even your own wedding!

The Gateau app helps you design beautiful cakes using an ever expanding library of decorations and tier designs.

Our design tools allows you to customize pretty much everything you can imagine, from the color of individual parts of flowers to the size and shape of each individual tier.

You'll never need to use pen and paper again.

Enjoy our growing selection of free decorations and tier designs ad free, or subscribe to get access to our full range of content.

Features:

- Freely add or remove tiers to your cake and choose between different shapes and textures for each individual tier.

- Choose from a large variety of decorations such as flowers and place them freely on your creation.

- Customize the size of both tiers and decorations with accurate measurements in either inches or centimeters.

- Change the color of your tiers and decorations using over a million different colors.

- See and share your creations in beautifully rendered 3D using the newest technology to make your cake designs stand out from the competition!

Join us on Instagram and Facebook to follow the latest updates and participate in regular competitions to win free subscriptions and other prices:

https://www.facebook.com/GateauApp/

https://www.instagram.com/gateauapp/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.8

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now