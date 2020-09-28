Join thousands of professional bakers and design beautiful wedding cakes that will impress your clients using the most sophisticated cake decorating app available.

We want to empower you to achieve the best cake designs for your clients or even your own wedding!

The Gateau app helps you design beautiful cakes using an ever expanding library of decorations and tier designs.

Our design tools allows you to customize pretty much everything you can imagine, from the color of individual parts of flowers to the size and shape of each individual tier.

You'll never need to use pen and paper again.

Enjoy our growing selection of free decorations and tier designs ad free, or subscribe to get access to our full range of content.

Features:

- Freely add or remove tiers to your cake and choose between different shapes and textures for each individual tier.

- Choose from a large variety of decorations such as flowers and place them freely on your creation.

- Customize the size of both tiers and decorations with accurate measurements in either inches or centimeters.

- Change the color of your tiers and decorations using over a million different colors.

- See and share your creations in beautifully rendered 3D using the newest technology to make your cake designs stand out from the competition!

Join us on Instagram and Facebook to follow the latest updates and participate in regular competitions to win free subscriptions and other prices:

https://www.facebook.com/GateauApp/

https://www.instagram.com/gateauapp/