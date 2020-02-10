With Gas & Oil Tracker you can monitor your gas, diesel or other fuel spending habits. Check your fuel efficiency with MPG (Imperial) or K/lm (Metric) for each fill-up as well as your vehicle average.

Add details for each Oil Change and Track the distance until your next oil change is due.

Can add multiple vehicles in your profile to track usage and oil changes separately.

This app supports both Imperial and Metric Calculations and easily converts between the two.

Monetary units are internationalized and based on your device default.

Do you have a Monthly Cap on Gas Spending? Perhaps a corporate allowance? Or perhaps you simply have a goal to keep the money spent under a certain amount?

If so, this is the app for you!

An extremely easy gas budget monitor and calculator. Simply log each transaction at the gas station and enter the cost of the fill-up; and the app will do the rest! If you would like to use a budget on a monthly basis, the app will automatically reset the budget counter each month thereby allowing you to keep older transactions recorded.

- Tells you how much Budget is Used

- Tells you how much Budget is Left

- Email yourself backup of records and budget

Android 4.0+

Gas & Oil Tracker is Ad Supported. There is a single, one-time in-app purchase that is available to remove the ad. The add and In-App purchase requires several permissions such as Billing, Internet and, and Network.

You can Backup and Restore your Gas & Oil transactions if you change devices. This requires a Read SD / Internal Storage permission.

Developed by KickingLettuce Studios. Please Contact us if you require ANY assistance!