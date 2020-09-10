Welcome to Gartic.io!

Playing Gartic.io you are gonna have fun guessing and drawing! Every round a Player is chosen to draw something for the others to guess what it is.

The first player to achieve the goal of points will be declared the game winner.

Choose between one of the groups of words that we offer and have fun with your friends!

Gartic also allows the player to create his own room and invite up to 50 friends sharing a link to the room. Choose one between the different room subjects to draw and have fun!