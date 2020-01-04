X

Garfield's Bingo for Android

By Shoal Media (Canada) Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Shoal Media (Canada) Inc.

It's Garfield in a BINGO-PUZZLE adventure. Feast on lasagna to power your bingos. Play more than 20 different Garfield characters including Odie, Pooky, Nermal, and even Binky the Clown. Unlock them all and use their unique Power Plays to win more bingos.

REMEMBER : Never trust a smiling cat!

Ingredients:

Classic Garfield cartoons, gags and sayings

100 bingo-puzzles that take strategy to win

Special events that reveal secret puzzles and bonus prizes

Challenging collections of 100 Garfield items and 20 famous Garfield characters

Garfield's Bingo is for the 200+ million people worldwide who know DIET is "DIE" with a "T"!

Contact us anytime at support@garfieldsbingo.com

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/garfieldsbingo/

VISIT OUR SITE https://www.garfieldsbingo.com/

NOTE:

Garfield's Bingo is compatible with all major Android phones and tablets

THANK YOU to everyone for rating us 5 STARS!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 17.01.26.17.14

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 17.01.26.17.14

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping