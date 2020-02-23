X

Garbage Truck Simulator 3D Racing & Parking Games for Android

By Zojira Studio Games Free

Developer's Description

By Zojira Studio Games

It's 2018, so get ready to sit behind the wheel of a garbage truck! If you are a fan of driving, racing, and parking simulator games, then you cannot miss the latest driving and parking game to hit the app store! In this fun new game, your job is to clean up the streets by collecting all the trash. It doesn't stop there! Once you are done collecting the trash around town, you then need to find the special parking zone to park your big garbage truck!

Most parking simulator games have you only park your vehicle. This game is different. Not only do you have to park your truck, you also have to pick up the trash! It's definitely not a game you've played before! Have fun!

GAME FEATURES

- All garbage trucks unlocked!

- Multiple camera views.

- Multiple steering options.

- Two objectives in each level! Pick up the trash and park your truck!

- 10 levels to complete.

HOW TO PLAY

- Locate the trash around the city.

- Once you find the trash, park next to the dumpster and you will see a green circle fill up.

- Once you've cleaned up the streets, you now have to find the special zone to park your truck.

- BIG TIP: Use the map on the top left of the screen to locate all the trash and special zone to park your garbage trucks. Be careful, parking is not easy!

If you enjoy playing car, boat, and other types of driving, racing, & parking simulation games, then you owe it to yourself to try this one out!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Dr. Driving

Free
New. Dr. Driving 2 is released. Dr. Driving drives you crazy. Burn up the street with the fastest and most visually stunning driving game. Sign...
Android
Dr. Driving

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Free
Leave gravity in the dust with this intense mobile racer.
Android
Asphalt 8: Airborne

GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Free
Experience a true-to-life automotive journey featuring the most prestigious cars.
Android
GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Angry Birds Go

Free
Race as birds or pigs from the Angry Bird games.
Android
Angry Birds Go

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping