It's 2018, so get ready to sit behind the wheel of a garbage truck! If you are a fan of driving, racing, and parking simulator games, then you cannot miss the latest driving and parking game to hit the app store! In this fun new game, your job is to clean up the streets by collecting all the trash. It doesn't stop there! Once you are done collecting the trash around town, you then need to find the special parking zone to park your big garbage truck!

Most parking simulator games have you only park your vehicle. This game is different. Not only do you have to park your truck, you also have to pick up the trash! It's definitely not a game you've played before! Have fun!

GAME FEATURES

- All garbage trucks unlocked!

- Multiple camera views.

- Multiple steering options.

- Two objectives in each level! Pick up the trash and park your truck!

- 10 levels to complete.

HOW TO PLAY

- Locate the trash around the city.

- Once you find the trash, park next to the dumpster and you will see a green circle fill up.

- Once you've cleaned up the streets, you now have to find the special zone to park your truck.

- BIG TIP: Use the map on the top left of the screen to locate all the trash and special zone to park your garbage trucks. Be careful, parking is not easy!

If you enjoy playing car, boat, and other types of driving, racing, & parking simulation games, then you owe it to yourself to try this one out!