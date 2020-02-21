X

Garbage Truck & Recycling SIM for Android

By Fun Blocky Games Free

Developer's Description

By Fun Blocky Games

Start your recycling empire right now!

In Garbage Truck & Recycling SIM you will be collecting all the trash from the big city in a big garbage truck! Start from the bottom and work your way up and build your empire! Collect the trash and transport the trash to the recycling company! While your driving in your garbage truck, look around and enjoy the sceneries! Keeping the city clean is a hard job, are you made for it?

How many trash bins can you empty in one day?

Garbage truck drivers will be paid well in this city! With your welfare, you can buy all kinds of awesome garbage truck vehicles and its even possible to upgrade the garbage trucks to your likings! Garbage games were never this much fun to play!

Garbage Truck Games - Key Features:

Garbage truck simulator

Dump truck simulator

Collect all the trash in the big city

Unlock and upgrade your garbage truck games vehicles

Collect garbage and recycle it

Don't forget to rate our garbage truck games and give us some feedback

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

