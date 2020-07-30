To keep our streets and country clean using this garbage & recycling game, it will help to reuse your garbage to make glass and toys. collect all garbage from street and go to nearby garbage recycle factory, separate all garbage like plastic, paper, glass and metal and make the recycle accordingly, make the glass from glass garbage and male the toys from plastic garbage.

Game Include

- Garbage Collection

- Paper Recycle

- Plastic Recycle

- Glass Recycle

- Metal Recycle

- Recycling Machinery Process

- Easy to play

- Beautiful graphics

if you like this game, leave the your feedback and rate this game, it will help us in future to improve this game, also leave your suggestion

Keep your city and country clean..

Enjoying,