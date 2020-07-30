Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Garbage Truck & Recycling Game for Android

By rsapps Free

Developer's Description

By rsapps

To keep our streets and country clean using this garbage & recycling game, it will help to reuse your garbage to make glass and toys. collect all garbage from street and go to nearby garbage recycle factory, separate all garbage like plastic, paper, glass and metal and make the recycle accordingly, make the glass from glass garbage and male the toys from plastic garbage.

Game Include

- Garbage Collection

- Paper Recycle

- Plastic Recycle

- Glass Recycle

- Metal Recycle

- Recycling Machinery Process

- Easy to play

- Beautiful graphics

if you like this game, leave the your feedback and rate this game, it will help us in future to improve this game, also leave your suggestion

Keep your city and country clean..

Enjoying,

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now