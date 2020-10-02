Play Gangster Kill & Theft Survival Escape game and make yourself prepared for gang war of gangster assault and crime city, violence, and robbery with gangster revenge crime squad. Being a criminal organizer you need to attack your rivals by using your all possible modern weapons to defend yourself in downtown. Be prepared to fight & attack your rival security cops innocent people & police officers. Plan a grand robbery of a painting from city museum, take over the gangland as a thief gang leader. Eliminate the security steal the paintings then get rid of police to escape. In a downtown full of best crimes this robbery is going to be fun. A blend of crime city & gangster escape games. You have to rely on your survival stealth and fighting on cross paths. Shoot & kill police in theft missions. Survive as a real crook in the extreme city open environment take over control of downtown as hero gangster kill & theft survival escape. Plan a grand robbery and then a quick escape from maximum security to meet your gang boss. Join the fatal criminal world in the streets of a downtown city. Can you escape as soon as possible in this newest violence and full of action USA crime city simulator game? Just load your gun and let the real gang war begin. Enjoy thug life by extreme gangster kill & theft survival escape.

Prove yourself to be a brave new young blood of the crime scene. You need to show your wrath and lethal attacks for impossible missions. Now move wisely and dont get caught by a secret agent during criminal city activity. Play as a toughest mobster in downtown gangster kill your rivals and rule city police to rebuild your terror on citizens. Use treachery and exploitation, start earning a reputation as best crime boss of the underworld. Put your fear in the hearts of dangerous mobsters and cops in town. Escape top crime scene before more police car reaches to take you down. Meet other notorious grand criminals fight the brutally targeted missions escape in a furious car driving from the city police car chase and use your skills to emission. Ultimate survival gangster kill hero will fight on this special mission to survive for his life in an airplane & perform airplane jump. Rush & Explore an opportunity to get the information about the map. Kill the main gate security guard and grab keycards so you could run for catch the killers. Give a hard time to your rivals & take revenge in euro train. It's time to take a real rival action with your weapons against these cruel rivals in this gangster survival game.

Gameplay Features:

- Amazing City Environment

- Interesting Challenging Scenarios

- Smooth and intuitive controls

- Stunning & High-Quality 3D Graphics

- Thrilling and challenging Missions

- Airplane Fight & Skydiving Mission

- Gangster Assault Missions in Euro Train

- Drive Furious Cars & Escape from Police

- Steal Painting & Valuable Items from Museum