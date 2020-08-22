- Ganesh Chaturthi is the ten-day Hindu festival that reveres god Ganesha. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha clay idols privately in homes, or publicly on elaborate pandals (temporary stages).At public venues, along with the reading of texts and group feasting, athletic and martial arts competitions are also held.

- Anant Chaturdashi is the last day of the Hindu festival of Ganeshotsav. It is generally the 10th or 11th day after Ganesh Chaturthi. All the Ganesh deities brought into homes and communities are immersed in the sea or nearby lakes and rivers.

- Make unique Ganesh photo overlays effected images with cut paste photos by cutting objects from pictures and pasting them by applying seamless overlay on Ganesh Chaturthi and Anant Chaturdashi Background.

- App Provided best Ganesh frames to make your picture with Ganesh Chaturthi by just take your image from gallery. Put your Memorable Picture in these photo frames.

Ganesh Photo Frame | Ganesh Chaturthi Photo Editor App Features:-

Cut Out Photo :- One of the smooth tool which cut out only your photo automatically or manually from your picture. Tool which can create photo by pasting multiple photo over others as sticker. This is the manually or auto cut out photo editor for you.

Overlay Blender Effect :- Create professional photo effects with advanced tools like double exposure, multi exposure, blending, mixing, effects, overlays and many more. Easiest way to blend two or more pictures together with advance photo editing and enhancement options. This Echo effect related tools but you have to do set your cut photo manually.

Ganesh Photo Frames New Version 2018 :- Beautiful and classical Ganesh Square Frames. Decorate your photos with these incredible photo frames and you can save the photo, share with friends and family.

Add text to photo, Change style, Change text Color, transparency, and add shadows.

Simple touch gestures to rotate, re size, and delete any photos.

Add best stickers collection.

Easily save your creation to your album gallery or app gallery.

Send these photo Effect images to your friends and family via Social networking.

