Selected Quotes of Wisdom and Inspiration by Gandhi.
Features of the App:
* Handpicked Gandhi Quotes
* Simple and beautiful design, easy on the eyes.
* Elegant backgrounds to choose from.
* Share quotes. You can also copy the quote to the clipboard.
* Receive daily notification of select quotes and be inspired.
* The best part is that it works Offline, doesn't require an Internet connection!