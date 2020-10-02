Join or Sign In

Gandhi's Life Quotes for Android

By Knowledge world Free

Developer's Description

By Knowledge world

Selected Quotes of Wisdom and Inspiration by Gandhi.

Features of the App:

* Handpicked Gandhi Quotes

* Simple and beautiful design, easy on the eyes.

* Elegant backgrounds to choose from.

* Share quotes. You can also copy the quote to the clipboard.

* Receive daily notification of select quotes and be inspired.

* The best part is that it works Offline, doesn't require an Internet connection!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
