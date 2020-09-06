The one and only Gaming Mode app on PlayStore which comes with a nifty set of features to enhance your gaming experience. Configure it once and Gaming Mode will automatically do the rest for you.

How does it work?

You can configure various settings that will get applied automatically when the game starts. You can configure these settings Globally or on per game basis. Gaming Mode also remembers your existing device settings and restores them after your gameplay session once you close the service from notification panel. Now you no longer need to fiddle around with your device settings before each gameplay session.

What all features does it configure automatically?

Auto Reject Incoming calls.

Block notifications.

Clear Background Apps to free up RAM & Boost Performance.

Disable auto brightness & set it to your desired level.

Change WiFi state.

Change Ringtone & Media Volume.

Applies configured settings and reverts it back to original after closing notification on top.

Whitelist apps and contacts from notification blocking.

Whitelist contacts to prevent them from getting rejected from calls.

Bonus Tip: It can be used with any android app too like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Video Players etc.

We would love to hear your feedback about our app and are open to suggestions, bug reports and feature request. Feel free to get in touch with us at lavan.ccet@gmail.com