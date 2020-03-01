X

Games & Rituals for Android

By Framed Memories Software Free

If you think you have reached your limit when facing fear, take a moment and read this little compendium of games and rituals, only recommended for the most brave hearts. Reach a new peak of terror playing this compilation brought from the deepest web. Also, some of then can be played alone or with partners. But I advise caution, play under your absolute responsibility! Available in English and Spanish! THIS IS NOT A VIDEOGAME!

BEWARE!

The games and rituals described here have been compiled from various websites and are not our own. We are not responsible of any type of problem that may occur to use this App and his content. Use it under your responsibility. Above all, be careful and do not involve anyone who disagrees with some of the specific content here. Make a responsible use.

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

