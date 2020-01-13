Set of features to enhance your gaming experience. Configure it once and it will automatically do the rest for you.

Boost your device's performance with just one touch. Optimize the CPU, RAM and many other things automatically for Gaming and max performance!

How does it work?

You can configure various settings that will get applied automatically when the game starts. You can configure these settings Globally or on per game basis. Gaming Mode also remembers your existing device settings and restores them after your gameplay session once you close the service from notification panel. Now you no longer need to fiddle around with your device settings before each gameplay session.

What all features does it configure automatically?

GameBooster will unleash the real performance of your Android device.

If you want to see what your device can really do with max potencial, you should try it now!

Clear Background Apps to free up RAM & Boost Performance.

Use GameBooster modes to boost your device to max performance.

Play games with no lag.

One Click to boost your games and apps! Make your phone powerful.

Features mode follow config

Disable auto brightness & set it to your desired level.

Change WiFi state.

Change Ringtone & Media Volume.

Enable Auto Mode that automatically detects game/app and applies configured settings and reverts it back to original after exiting the game/app.

Bonus Tip: It can be used with any android app too like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Video Players etc.

We would love to hear your feedback about our app and are open to suggestions, bug reports and feature request.