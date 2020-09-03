Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Game's World for iOS

By Stefania Mastracci Free

Developer's Description

By Stefania Mastracci

Game's World is born for videogames fans.

In this app you will find the classic games

that have made the history of video games

and all the new ones.

You will always be updated on the latest releases,

you will find the information and you will see the trailers.

You can:

- save them into the "wish list", in "my favorites" and in "my games";

- look for them by title, type of device, year of release or kind;

- find the video game shop closest to you;

- share Function.

- 3D Touch Function.

Some features require Internet connection.

It's not a game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1.1

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 4.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 and watchOS 3.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now