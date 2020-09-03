Game's World is born for videogames fans.

In this app you will find the classic games

that have made the history of video games

and all the new ones.

You will always be updated on the latest releases,

you will find the information and you will see the trailers.

You can:

- save them into the "wish list", in "my favorites" and in "my games";

- look for them by title, type of device, year of release or kind;

- find the video game shop closest to you;

- share Function.

- 3D Touch Function.

Some features require Internet connection.

It's not a game.