This game of thrones ringtone app contains the original GoT sounds, GoT quotes & GoT soundtracks which you can set as phone ringtone, notification sound & alarm tone.

Are you a big fan of Game Of Thrones tv show and wish to get the GoT Ringtones & Quotes?

If so, download Game of Thrones ringtone app now and get original GoT Ringtones and Quotes on your Android smartphones!

The app contains +50 game of thrones quotes from most popular characters:

Petyr Baelish Littlefinger (Chaos is a ladder)

Lord Varys (I am the master of whisperers)

Tyrion Lannister (I drink and I know things)

Arya Stark (Not today)

Cersei Lannister (You win or you die)

Daenerys Targaryen (I will take what is mine with fire and blood)

Sansa Stark (I'm a slow learner, it's true)

Joffrey Baratheon (KILL THEM! KILL THEM ALL!)

Bran Stark (*Intense Staring*)

Ygritte (You know nothing Jon Snow)

Jon Snow (I don't know)

Hodor (hodoooor!)

Many more

The game of thrones sounds included are:

Cersei's shame bell

Nights Watch Horn

Dragon Landing

The game of thrones ringtones included are:

Main Theme original and many remixes

House Theme Soundtracks (Starks, Lannisters, etc.)

Other beautiful soundtracks (Red Wedding Theme, Night King Theme)

What's included in the app:

You can find many original game of thrones ringtones & quotes in this App. But if you looking for something different, no worries, there is also some remix version of the ringtones and game of thrones sound effects.

Now sounds are included from game of thrones seasons 7 and 8!

Features:

-Set any Game Of Thrones Sound as Ringtone/Notifications/Alarm Sound

-Choose your favorite tone, click on the right corner setting button, set the tone as your new ringtone as easy in few steps!

Notes:

"Set as Alarm" command will not affect existing alarms, only the new ones you create. You need to delete the existing alarm and create a new one to change the alarm sound to the ringtone desired. Some devices may need to select the sound manually from the alarm tone list.

If you have any suggestions for quotes of other characters please let us know. Thanks for using our app :) Please leave a kind review if you like our work, thank you.

Winter Is Coming!