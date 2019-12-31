Gallery Plus is a smart photo gallery that organizes your photos and videos in moments, allowing you to relive and share the best moments of life.
You can easily manage your files with features like copy, move, rename with a very nice user experience and a beautiful design. There is also a lightweight gallery photo editor able to crop and rotate images. Pin album on top with Gallery Plus.
Features
Albums
Organize photos and videos
Video player
Album sort by name,date and size
File explorer with Gallery Plus
Crop and rotate photos
Move,copy,delete,rename photos and videos (Supported SD cards)
Pin album on top with Gallery Plus
Camera button
Exclude album with Gallery Plus
Photo exif details
Edit exif
Get color palette from photo
Print photos
Set as wallpaper
Virtual albums
Dark, light and black Themes
Card,nested and list views for albums
Column count for album views
Show or disable animations
Maximum screen brightness when viewing photos with Gallery Plus
Media Retriever ( This might help if you are missing some pictures )
8-bit color
Share photo and video with instagram,twitter,facebook etc.
Keywords: picture,zgallerie,photo gallery,memoria,gallery pro,photo manager pro,album,simple photos,photo management,quick pic,fotoalbum,hd gallery,gallery plus,galeria
