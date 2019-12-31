X

Gallery Plus : Video Player & Photo gallery for Android

By kotunApps $15.00

Developer's Description

By kotunApps

Gallery Plus is a smart photo gallery that organizes your photos and videos in moments, allowing you to relive and share the best moments of life.

You can easily manage your files with features like copy, move, rename with a very nice user experience and a beautiful design. There is also a lightweight gallery photo editor able to crop and rotate images. Pin album on top with Gallery Plus.

Features

Albums

Organize photos and videos

Video player

Album sort by name,date and size

File explorer with Gallery Plus

Crop and rotate photos

Move,copy,delete,rename photos and videos (Supported SD cards)

Pin album on top with Gallery Plus

Camera button

Exclude album with Gallery Plus

Photo exif details

Edit exif

Get color palette from photo

Print photos

Set as wallpaper

Virtual albums

Dark, light and black Themes

Card,nested and list views for albums

Column count for album views

Show or disable animations

Maximum screen brightness when viewing photos with Gallery Plus

Media Retriever ( This might help if you are missing some pictures )

8-bit color

Share photo and video with instagram,twitter,facebook etc.

Keywords: picture,zgallerie,photo gallery,memoria,gallery pro,photo manager pro,album,simple photos,photo management,quick pic,fotoalbum,hd gallery,gallery plus,galeria

Full Specifications

What's new in version v1.3

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version v1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

