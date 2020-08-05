Join or Sign In

Gallery - Photo & Video Player for Android

By Loop Infinity Free

Developer's Description

By Loop Infinity

The gallery is literally the BEST, SIMPLE, FAST, and LIGHT photo gallery app for your Android phone. You dont have to make any trade-off because Gallery is BETTER than any other apps in EVERY aspect.you can review all your special moments in it.

Key Features:

Fast:

The gallery is the fastest app for viewing HD photos, search photos, videos, gif, managing albums and explore folders.

Simple and Beautiful user interface:

Constituting the pretty look of material design and the simplicity of iPhone style design, we made the app a great pleasure to look at and to use. Enjoy the best part from both worlds in one app.

Gallery offers multiple themes and styles to select when viewing your photos. Customise your gallery with a big collection of beautiful themes.

Organise your photos automatically:

Your photos and videos are automatically organized by alphabetical ordering with title. Also, see your photos and videos by where you take them in the map view.

Create and manage photo albums:

Organise your photos and videos by creating albums, setting your favourite albums and hiding unnecessary albums.Protect your privacy.

You can exclude the folders you don't want to be shown in the main screen.

Delightful Animations:

This Smart Gallery App will delight you with its awesome and beautiful Animations.

Camera Features:

With Camera Roll you can see and edit the Exif-Data of your pictures.Also support camera shortcut option.

Virtual Albums:

Create Virtual Albums to join multiple directories in one album using the file explorer, without the need of moving or copying any files.

Sort Functionality:

You can easily sort album with Name, Size and Date.

This Smart Gallery - Photo & Video Player is an amazing app for photo viewer. Download the app and enjoy it, if you have any suggestion then contact our developer at loopinfinity07@gmail.com

Thanks,

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
