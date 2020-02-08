Gallery Lock-Hide Pictures & Videos is a light but powerful privacy protection app to hide and encrypt pictures and videos behind password. With Gallery Lock-Hide Pictures & Videos, you are free to lock all your images, and videos. Keep safe your gallery and no need to worry when giving your smartphone to friends and family when Gallery Lock-Hide Pictures & Videos privacy app installed on your phone. You can import your private images and videos in the secure gallery vault picture/video lock.

Highlights of Gallery Lock-Hide Pictures & Videos:

- Gallery Lock-Hide Pictures & Videos Behind Password: Your private pictures & videos secured via PIN or Pattern lock.

- Private Photo Vault: Keep your private photos and sensitive videos by encrypting them. With this private photo vault, you hide photos & videos you dont want others to see.

- Secret Locker: You can only view your private gallery lock vault by entering correct password into smart Gallery Lock-Hide Pictures & Videos.

- Break-in-alert: Automatically takes intruder selfies when someone tries to break in your privacy by taping wrong passwords.

- Duplicate Photo Cleaner: 1 tap to scan & auto clean duplicate junk photos on your device & keep the best one for you to free up more storage space for Android.

- Private Camera: Take photos or record videos that will be instantly encrypted or hidden inside the gallery vault. No one can peep at your privacy.

- Fake Cover: Gallery Lock-Hide Pictures & Videos app open only by secret code that is set functioning as simple calculator, which confuses the intruders who try to snoop around your private photo vault.

Gallery Lock-Hide Pictures & Videos Main Features:

- Hide & lock picture & videos to keep your privacy safe.

- Fastest and most secure private gallery.

- Manage your pictures and videos easily.

- Catch snooper with intruder selfie function.

- Easily take a selfie with the private camera.

- Support calculator fake cover and no one knows the existence of gallery vault.

- Lock private pictures and videos with PIN or Pattern lock.

- Advanced Gallery Lock-Hide Pictures & Videos version with no advertisement.

FAQ:

1, I forget the PIN password. What should I do?

Supposed that if you bind your Google account, you can just long press the % in the calculator page to find back your password. But if you didnt bind the Google account, all you have to do is uninstall the Gallery Lock and reinstall it.

Tip: we sincerely hope that you could bind your Google account when first enabling the Gallery Lock in order to find back your password. We promise we will never collect your private information!

2, I locked some private photos and videos inside the Gallery Lock. But I just cant find them, so what should I do?

Find the File Manager, search this file Picture. Then click the safeBox. In this file you can see all your pictures & videos you once locked inside the Gallery Lock, and then you can just recover them.

3, Why are there ads?

Gallery Lock premium is no ads with only $1.99 lifetime. Besides, you are also entitled to enjoying these features like Intruder Alert, clean duplicate photos!

4, Pictures and videos are broken or lost?

If this incident occurs, probably because the permission called "Access and change files on internal storage" or something like that is denied. Please allow the permission again, by going through the path: Settings Permissions Access and change files on internal storage Calculator, and then allow the permission.

5, If I got problem with Gallery Lock, how can I get in touch with the customer service? If you have any problem with Gallery Lock, please feel free to contact us: derekwalcottyluna@gmail.com

Besides, in order to better solve your problem, please list detailed information of your problem like your Android OS version, phone model and the screenshot etc. Thank you!