Gallery & Image Editor for Android

Image Gallery is a free image browser and image editor , and also a Personalized multimedia browsing tools .

Image Gallery is the best way to add a special effects to your photos , make them special and more original . In only a few seconds an amazing photo collage is ready , absolutely free . A myriad of hundreds of effects is waiting for you.

Image Gallery is not only a picture browsing tools , but also has the intelligent image editing functions . Its "improvements" function is very good , such as cutting , rotate and zoom .

--- Features ---

- Support for popular image formats , including : GIF , BMP , JPEG , JPEG 2000 , GIF , PNG , PCX , TIFF , WMF , ICO and TGA .

- Can browse phone all the picture , even the hidden picture can be browsed .

- Browse all pictures , pictures will be set as wallpaper , may to the images cut , rotate , amplification , narrow .

- Delicate interface design , Best quality full-screen browser , Play video and GIF , camera .

- Extensible personalized slide play, clear thumbnail preview .

- Fluent experience: sliding translation or switching, click or double-click or double refers to scale the image .

- Share your photos with friends and followers in a photo feed , or send posts directly to your friends .

What's new in version 2.3

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 2.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

