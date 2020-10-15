Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Galentine's Day stickers (E) for iOS

By Besties & Chocolate $0.99

Developer's Description

By Besties & Chocolate

Like our stickers? We also have a private app for you and your (girl)friends (aka the women you can be yourself with) get it here: www.telleapp.com

The perfect Valentines day / Galentines day stickers to use when texting your girlfriends*.

Its like sending your girlfriends 18 mini Galentines Day cards.

Except you can actually use them in live girl talk. Forever.

(and theyll never get lost in some drawer)

The things we want to tell our girlfriends on Valentines day / Galentines day to show our appreciation e.g. You are my Favorite Notification.

.and the advice you will only get from a best friend: e.g: Being single on valentines day is waaay better than dating an idiot. Right?

Use them to plan your Galentines Day brunch or Girls Night Out and keep using them to express your feelings to your girlfriends all year (e.g: Girlfriends are forever).

BTW - Galentines Day was coined by Parks and Recreations character Leslie Knope - its a day to celebrate lady friends. Happens every year on February 13th (mark your calendar from now until forever).

Eva is one of 4 beautiful and chic characters (also look for Donna, Kate, & Lilly), with 18 stickers for each character (all available in a bundle for a steal).

Also check our other sticker packs - theres a sassy sticker for every attitude. Because a sticker is worth a thousand smirks.

Coming soon: more stickers, big surprises & mischief. We share clues here:

Instagram: @telle_app

Twitter: @telle_app

Pinterest: Telle_app

Facebook: @Telleapp

www.telleapp.com

*Created for girl talk, but use them with whomever you like.

P.S - Our stickers are copyrighted - be nice.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.09

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.09

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now