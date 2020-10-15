Like our stickers? We also have a private app for you and your (girl)friends (aka the women you can be yourself with) get it here: www.telleapp.com

The perfect Valentines day / Galentines day stickers to use when texting your girlfriends*.

Its like sending your girlfriends 18 mini Galentines Day cards.

Except you can actually use them in live girl talk. Forever.

(and theyll never get lost in some drawer)

The things we want to tell our girlfriends on Valentines day / Galentines day to show our appreciation e.g. You are my Favorite Notification.

.and the advice you will only get from a best friend: e.g: Being single on valentines day is waaay better than dating an idiot. Right?

Use them to plan your Galentines Day brunch or Girls Night Out and keep using them to express your feelings to your girlfriends all year (e.g: Girlfriends are forever).

BTW - Galentines Day was coined by Parks and Recreations character Leslie Knope - its a day to celebrate lady friends. Happens every year on February 13th (mark your calendar from now until forever).

Eva is one of 4 beautiful and chic characters (also look for Donna, Kate, & Lilly), with 18 stickers for each character (all available in a bundle for a steal).

Also check our other sticker packs - theres a sassy sticker for every attitude. Because a sticker is worth a thousand smirks.

Coming soon: more stickers, big surprises & mischief. We share clues here:

Instagram: @telle_app

Twitter: @telle_app

Pinterest: Telle_app

Facebook: @Telleapp

www.telleapp.com

*Created for girl talk, but use them with whomever you like.

P.S - Our stickers are copyrighted - be nice.