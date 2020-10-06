Galaxy S20 Theme/Icon Pack contains the most amazing collection of One UI based icons and FHD+ wallpapers of newly released famous smart phones which include Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 ultra. Bring your screen to life with exclusive FHD+ wallpapers as each wallpaper gives your phone and tablet a new look.

We daily check our phone hundred times a day and the first thing that we see is the home screen with beautiful icon pack and wallpaper. Good wallpapers can really influence our mood and it also expresses our unique personality. The wallpapers of this app will give a unique and attractive look to your edge to edge display phones.

Galaxy S20 Theme/Icon Pack app is free, faster and provides you the collection of popular, free and high resolution featured backgrounds + icon pack.

-5000+ icons collection based on One UI 2.0

- Clean beautiful icons inspired by Flat Icon design

-Collection of Full HD Plus wallpapers for high quality wallpaper lovers

-Share wallpapers and app with your friends.

-Intuitive and Fast navigation of cool Full HD+ wallpapers.

-For all types of mobile phones

-Full HD+ wallpapers are completely free to use.

-Set Full HD+ wallpapers as home screen

-Set Full HD+ wallpapers as lock screen

-High Definition Wallpapers (HD Wallpapers)

-Save HD wallpapers to your mobile.

Please note: - This icon pack can be applied on selective android launchers which includes: Galaxy S20 Ultra Launcher, Nova launcher, Apex launcher, Action launcher, Smart launcher, Evie launcher, Solo launcher, ADW launcher, Holo Launcher, N+ Launcher.

Applying Icon pack is as easy as few clicks; just pick your launcher from the list of launchers and icon pack will be applied on that launcher.

Enjoy Galaxy S20 Theme/Icon Pack on your mobile phone launcher.