Galaxy Attack: Sky Strike Force is not your usual arcade games - It is the essence of the retro arcade shootem ups. From the very first moment, you will be immersed in its vivid graphic and superb gameplay mechanics, especially the intense galaxy attack

This version allow player compete each other in PVP mode.

The alien swarms is begin to attack our galaxy. They attack all of place in our galaxy and earth by alien shooters. They destroy many space squadron of us.

We only have the last space squadron to defend them. You become a Hero of galaxy to lead and fight the alien enemies.

The Space squadron will bring you to fight at many battle at many beautiful places. You will control the best spaceship which equip strong Missiles, Crew and satellites to protect our galaxy.

At each battle you will receiver SpaceCraft Card and gold and don't forget use them to upgrade your space craft and make it to be stronger.

You also can unlock strong spaceship with Card or Crystal or in-app purchase.

In Space craft you will faced many alien swarm spaceship and epic bosses it will become lager in high level and you must use the best strategy and upgrade your spaceship right time if you want to pass.

Game have many mission to receiver many reward: crystal, gold, Craft Card, Energy free for you.

----------------- FEATURE -------------------

- Strong interesting with PVP mode allow compete with many players

- Many space craft for you choose

- Amazing skill from space crafts

- Many beautiful space battleship

- Special effects and sound

- Various of Enemies and Bosses!

- Leader board global.

- Lucky circle with big reward.

- Special map

- Move spaceship and avoid bullet from alien shooter

- Destroy all space intruders and bosses

- Gather gold, crystal, spacecraft card

- Upgrade Missiles, Crew, Shield and aircraft

- Change right spacecraft at right level

Now download for free game and drive spaceship ready for epic battles.