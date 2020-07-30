Sign in to add and modify your software
* Stylish action - arcade shooting game. SHMUP
* Vertical scroll arcade style action shooting game(SHMUP)
* Total 6 types of fighter
* 10 types of drones to help players
* 12 different bosses attacking players in various patterns
* Strengthen your fighter with gold from the stage or purchase a drones.
* Purchased drones can be selected and installed from the [Drones] menu.
!! It will update soon !!
- Game save / retrieve function
- Four kinds of fighter and 10 kinds of drones added
- More than 8 different bosses that threaten the universe
- Achievement: Achieve achievements and earn various rewards!
- Rank Competition: Compete with players around the world!
PS. If you delete the game, you will lose the record / goods from the game.
(Game progress save will be updated soon.)