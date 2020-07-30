Join or Sign In

Galaxy Assault Force - Arcade shooting game/shmup for Android

By FNDGames Free

By FNDGames

* Stylish action - arcade shooting game. SHMUP

* Vertical scroll arcade style action shooting game(SHMUP)

* Total 6 types of fighter

* 10 types of drones to help players

* 12 different bosses attacking players in various patterns

* Strengthen your fighter with gold from the stage or purchase a drones.

* Purchased drones can be selected and installed from the [Drones] menu.

!! It will update soon !!

- Game save / retrieve function

- Four kinds of fighter and 10 kinds of drones added

- More than 8 different bosses that threaten the universe

- Achievement: Achieve achievements and earn various rewards!

- Rank Competition: Compete with players around the world!

PS. If you delete the game, you will lose the record / goods from the game.

(Game progress save will be updated soon.)

What's new in version 1.073

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.073

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
