So many people today are alone and isolated - our vision is to make it easier for them to socialize and find their way out of their loneliness.

For this we have created Galax Event.

With this app you can find events in its vicinity, but also create events and invite them, be it birthdays, parties with friends or public events.

Filters allow users to find events according to their interests and location.

Now you come into play as organizer.

Completely free of charge and with no effort, you can create your events on Galax Event and make them visible to all.

Unlike current event apps, Galax Event has the advantage that it is a social network.

This makes the app more attractive and guarantees you greater reach.

So we offer you a platform where you can advertise your event. You can also get in contact with your target group, start actions and use the space for reservations, vouchers etc.

At the same time you support us in developing the potential of this app.

Again, you can:

- organize and post Ideas, projects and things like:

Birthday, celebration, party, holiday, leisure, wedding, engagement and game night.

- make your organized event visible.

- find nearby events, follow your friends, communicate and be social.

- discover theaters, museums, sights and flea markets.

- Participate in sports activities and find friends with the same interests.

- become active and live as you please.

- filter your event by:

Party, Festival, Concert, Musical, Show, Music, Sports, Eating, Conference, Seminar, Art, Education, Family, Shopping, Culture, History, Community, Religion, Food, Drink, Restaurant

In the future you can use the app to:

buy tickets

sell tickets

add events to the calendar

get suggestions about events

make your event more visible

find discounts

evaluate organizer

This event app is available in three languages:

German, English, Spanish.