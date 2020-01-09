X

GalarDex Pokemon Sword & Shield Pokedex Guide for Android

Galardex is a beautiful Pokdex for all Generation 8 Pokmons in Pokmon Sword & Shield

All Galarian forms, Gigantamax Evolutions, and event Pokmons are included. Get all the information of every Pokmon at your fingertips! No internet connection is required!

Beautiful Pokdex of all Pokmon

Includes Galarian forms, Gigantamax Evolutions, and more.

Abilities and Moves

Browse each's Pokmon's abilities and complete moveset including Level Up Moves, TM/HM Moves, Egg Moves and Tutor Moves.

Instant Search

Allows you to find any Pokmon in less than a second! There's no need to scroll the entire list of Pokmon.

Latest Up-to-Date Information

Get only the latest, most relevant information for your Pokmon Sword and Shield games. Fully offline, with automatic updates for latest information when connected!

Beautiful and Professional Interface

Polished and elegant design, created to keep you focused on only the important details.

Phone & Tablet Support

GalarDex works on all device sizes! No need to purchase a separate app for your tablet or phone.

Pokmon is a trademark of Nintendo. No copyright or trademark infringement is intended. Information provided is for educational purposes.

What's new in version 1.0.6

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
