Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Gal Gadot Wallpapers & Photos for Android

By projectxstudio Free

Developer's Description

By projectxstudio

Gal Gadot Wallpapers & Photos Free application and choose the most amazing Gal Gadot for your mobile background.

Are you searching for a Gal Gadot Wallpaper , don't miss the best Gal Gadot pictures we've collected for you.

If you are into Gal Gadot wallpaper this is the application for you, Customize your phone screen to be more cool and amazing with this app and choose among plenty your favorite Gal Gadot wallpaper. Updated every day and refreshing cool high quality wallpapers on your Android device now, free! Take superhero Background and get your amazing experience now...!

Main Features:

Easy to use

High Speed application

Small application size

HQ Gal Gadot pictures

Consume less memory and battery

New wallpapers are added each month.

Automatically crops and sizes images to best fit your device

Share walpapers with friends.

Save wallpaper to photo gallery.

Real preview cropping image.

Features:

Recent ==> This is where you see latest updated wallpapers

Popular ==> Popular wallpapers sorted based on user downloads

Random ==> Wallpapers randomly shown from whole collection on the fly, Swipe down to refresh for more

We are thankful for all of your support and always welcome your feedback and suggestions

DISCLAIMER:

This app is made by fans and more fans... All copyright, trademarks, images, product names, logos, and brands appearing on the app are the property of their respective owners. Images in this app are collected from all over the personal domain to get all images, in case of copyright issues, please contact us immediately for further image delete.

By downloading, installing, and using this app you agree to our Privacy Policy (https://apkads.website/prox/glgdt.html).

All Pictures used in this Application have been taken from the Internet. If any company, person has copyright to any particular picture and wants it to be removed from the App, Please mail is at projectxstudio0@gmail.com with the specific Picture. We will instantly comply.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now